Girl, 7 dies in South Carolina blaze; 2 firefighters hurt

UNION, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a 7-year-old girl died and another person in a South Carolina home has been injured in a fire.

Authorities say two firefighters were also injured fighting the blaze around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday at the home in Union, but are in good condition.

Investigators say an autopsy has been ordered to determine how Caeli Ratcliffe died in the fire.

The name of the other person in the home and their relationship to the girl has not been released.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the child’s death and the cause of the fire.