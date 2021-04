JOANNA, S.C. (AP) — Two 14-year-old girls who a coroner described as best friends have died in an all-terrain vehicle crash.

Authorities say the ATV struck a tractor-trailer in the small Laurens County town of Joanna around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Troopers say the girls were tying to cross state Highway 56.

The coroner’s office says 14-year-old Jasmine Peake and 14-year-old Madison Simmons died at the scene.

The state Highway Patrol says a special team of troopers is investigating the crash.