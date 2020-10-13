Global electric vehicle company to establish operations in South Carolina

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A global electric vehicle company, Arrival, will establish its first U.S. Microfactory in South Carolina.

The London-based company made the announcement on Tuesday.

Arrival works with cities around the world to create zero-emission mobility solutions for today’s transportation challenges.

According to a news release from South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster’s office, the company’s operation in the state will utilize a new cell-based assembly method to produce vehicles rather than a traditional automotive production line, allowing the production of any vehicle from Arrival’s portfolio.

With this model, Arrival occupies a smaller footprint, hence the name “Microfactory.” The Microfactory design is key to Arrival’s approach to bringing down the cost of EVs to accelerate mass adoption, according to the release.

“We couldn’t be happier that Arrival has decided to build zero-emissions EVs right here in South Carolina. It speaks volumes to our business-friendly climate and well-trained workforce, and we look forward to working with them for many years to come,” said Gov. McMaster

The $46 million investment will be located in Rock Hill and will initially focus on building electric buses with Arrival’s vertically integrated approach to vehicle production, which utilizes the company’s in-house developed components, materials and software.

Materials for the EVs will be sourced from surrounding regions through a localized supply chain, which will reduce environmental impact.

Arrival is expected to begin operations in the second quarter of 2021, with production starting by the fourth quarter of 2021. It’s expected to create 240 new jobs.

“Our new Microfactory in South Carolina is the beginning of a paradigm shift in the EV space. We’re thankful for the great work at the state and local levels that lead us to South Carolina, and we are excited to be able to partner with York County to deliver our vision for commercial electric vehicles while investing in the lives of the community members that support Arrival,” said Arrival CEO of North America Mike Ableson.

Individuals interested in joining the Arrival team should visit the company’s hiring website at www.readysc.org/arrival.

Governor McMaster’s office said the Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits for the project.