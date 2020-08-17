Golf tournament Monday to raise money for health costs of Clemson Basketball Hall of Famer

CLEMSON, S.C. (WCBD) – A golf tournament to help foot the medical bills for Clemson Basketball Hall of Famer, Sharone Wright.

In the past year, Wright has gone through several surgeries to have a leg amputated after suffering from Compartment Syndrome.

Wright says the financial burden is overwhelming and that the Clemson family has no idea how much today’s fundraiser means to him.

“To have people really go over their back for me, that says a lot,” said Sharone Wright, Clemson Hall of Famer.

Former Tigers football players including CJ Spiller, Levon Kirkland, Homer Jordan and Coach Danny Ford will play in the tournament.

Wright says he hopes Spiller takes home the tournament trophy.

