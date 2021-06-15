Google and SC Department of Education team up to help teachers

Google helps to further certify South Carolina teachers.

The South Carolina Department of Education and Google announce a partnership to train up to 1,000 public school teachers across the state.

Google for Education Level 1 is a free certification program offered to educators who seek to master the use of Google technology to support their classroom experiences and student learning outcomes.

SC teachers in underserved who have not had training opportunities are urged to take advantage of the program.

After completing the L1 certification program, teachers may feel more confident in blending technology in their classrooms which paves a way for success for both remote and in-person learning students.

“We are thrilled to partner with Google to provide teacher training across the state, “says Education Superintendent Molly Spearman. “Our teachers are at the heart of every classroom and the more training we can provide them will only elevate the student experience and outcomes.”

SC public school teachers interested in applying for this program can click here, the deadline to apply is June 22.

“I am excited about this partnership and what it will mean for teachers, and especially those working in underserved communities, to have access to Google for Education’s Level 1 Certification,” says Reginald B. McKnight, Google’s Head of Public Affairs & Community Development for the Southeast region.