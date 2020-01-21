Google donates 120 Chromebooks to S.C. census efforts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The 2020 Census will be the first census in history available online.

The online platform aims to increase response rates. By allowing people to respond at their convenience, census takers hope to obtain a more complete count.

To help ensure a complete count, Trident United Way, Together S.C., and the S.C. Grantmakers Network are partnering with google to provide 120 Chromebooks, to be used for data collection.

The Chromebooks are considered “critical to increasing accessibility and completion for the census” as there are many areas in S.C. where complete count efforts may be obscured by lack of technology, according to S.C. Counts Project Manager, Mary Dell Hayes.

It is especially important for census data to be as accurate and encompassing as possible, as “the Federal government uses census data to direct funds to state and local governments,” according to Trident United Way.

In South Carolina, Trident United Way estimates that every person counted garners about $2,900 in federal resources for the state.

Google said that they are proud to call S.C. one of their home states and proud to help in the effort.

Organizations who would like to apply for a loaned Chromebook can fill out the form here.