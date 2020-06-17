Goose Creek Police Chief weighs-in on Senator Scott’s police reform package

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Senator Tim Scott unveiled his police reform package in Washington, DC on Wednesday.

Sen. Scott says the JUSTICE ACT is designed to produce more reform, accountability and transparency in law enforcement.

Goose Creek’s police chief, LJ Roscoe shared her thoughts on the proposal and how it would impact local police agencies.

“After I read through it, the majority of the things they are recommending, the Goose Creek Police Department already has those measures in place,” she said.

Chief Roscoe says these are some things law enforcement should be doing.

“The report, of course, talks about chokeholds. Our policy has already prohibited the use of chokeholds so, that’s a change we would need to make there. He talks about the use of body cams when they should be recorded with body cameras and they reference punishment for officers that do not follow body camera policy- we already have that in place.”

Training on de-escalation of force would be required, and more reporting of use of force to the FBI.

When a law enforcement candidate is interviewed, the department looking to hire will have access to prior disciplinary records.

“I think that’s very important. I think that one of the problems we have in law enforcement is that agencies are willing to allow people to resign in lieu of termination. So, therefore, there’s less put in a file had they been terminated. I think that’s a problem in law enforcement.”

The ACLU of South Carolina believes law enforcement should be less involved in handling drug, mental illness and homeless issue.

They want Congress to redirect money for more programs to help with those problems.

“All the solutions that we’ve seen. really coming out of both parties, really fail to get at the core problem which is that we just have too many police doing too many different things and really need to scale that back,” said Frank Knaack, Executive Director for the ACLU of S.C.

This is only a proposal right now. Both the House and Senate would have to pass a bill and the President would have to sign it into law.