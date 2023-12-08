MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) — The First in the South Republican Action Conference is underway in Myrtle Beach but none of the candidates vying for the Republican nomination are set to attend.

The conference runs Dec. 7-10 and gives Republicans a chance to come together before the First in the South Presidential Primary, which is on February 24. The event can also offer Republican candidates the opportunity to speak to supporters. But this year, none of the four candidates that participated in the latest GOP debate are confirmed to attend.

Gibbs Knotts, a political science professor at the College of Charleston, said this is evidence of a larger trend he has noticed this year, with a lack of appearances in South Carolina.

“Donald Trump is up by 30 or 40 points in the state depending on what poll you look at — so I think there could be like ‘maybe South Carolina is already so solidly in the Trump camp that we’re not gonna come,'” Knotts said. “But it does seem like there’s been less events and less appearances in South Carolina than during previous election cycles for the First in the South Primary.”

While the event in South Carolina is underway, Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis, and Vivek Ramaswamy all have campaign events in Iowa on Friday. Chris Christie is campaigning in New Hampshire.

“Folks are so focused on those first two states Iowa or New Hampshire because Trump has got this lead,” he explained. “For example, if Ron DeSantis doesn’t make a showing in Iowa it’s going to be really hard to see how he continues. Kind of the same thing for Nikki Haley.”

Knotts said candidates are likely changing their strategies because this is such a unique race with a former president running in a contested primary.

“If they get crushed by Trump in Iowa, New Hampshire — it’s probably going to be the same result in South Carolina and so I think that’s why we’re getting a little more neglected than in previous years,” he said.

Knotts also added that candidates may come to South Carolina more during January and February ahead of the state’s Republican Presidential Primary on Feb. 24.

South Carolina’s First in the Nation Democratic Presidential Primary is scheduled for Feb. 3.