Gov. Henry McMaster delivers 2022 State of the State address; Charleston Rep. gives Democratic response

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, center, gives his State of the State address, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster (R) on Wednesday delivered South Carolina’s 2022 State of the State address, highlighting investments across the state as well as South Carolina’s economic success throughout the pandemic.

McMaster said that by not shutting down completely, South Carolina prospered:

“Today, South Carolina’s state government is in the strongest fiscal condition ever. We have the largest budget surplus, the largest rainy day reserve account balance and the lowest debt in our history.”

However, he did acknowledge what he sees as the greatest challenge to people in South Carolina: disagreement with the federal government, noting President Biden’s immigration, pro-choice, and mask/vaccine policies.

“Despite this barrage of unwarranted challenges, we will continue to grow and prosper. We will not let the federal government violate the Constitution and dictate decisions that rightly belong to South Carolina and her people. We will fight to defend the Rule of Law, preserve our State’s sovereignty, and reject efforts to destroy individual liberty, wherever they occur.”

South Carolina democrats selected state representative Spencer Wetmore (District 115) to give the party’s response.

She said that democrats believe everyone in the state will benefit if politicians can learn to work together, ignoring the hyper-partisan rhetoric that has engulfed the country recently:

“I call on my colleagues to reject bitter partisanship, extremism and the harsh rhetoric that comes with it. These are strategies of yesterday, and we need leadership for tomorrow. It’s time to stop focusing only on the next election and instead focus on getting things done for this state and for the people who live here.”

Wetmore called on McMaster to improve infrastructure, protect the environment, invest in public schools, support police while reducing crime, and fight corruption.

Former Congressman Joe Cunningham, who is hoping to unseat McMaster as governor, released a statement condemning the speech and what he views as McMaster’s “empty promises.”