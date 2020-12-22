Gov. Henry McMaster tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to his office, McMaster underwent routine testing after coming into close contact with the virus, and was notified late Monday evening that he had tested positive for the virus.

First Lady Peggy McMaster tested positive for the virus last year and remains asymptomatic.

Gov. McMaster is experiencing mild symptoms with a cough and slight fatigue. He will isolate for 10 days and monitor for additional symptoms.

“Peggy and I urge everyone to be extra careful during the Christmas holiday season,” said Gov. Henry McMaster in a release Tuesday. “This virus spreads very easily.”

Based on advice from his personal physician, Governor McMaster will receive Monoclonal Antibody treatment on Tuesday, according to officials with his office. They say the outpatient treatment is a preventive measure for those with mild to moderate symptoms and is readily available to the general public upon a physician’s order.

According to SCDHEC physicians, there is no way to pinpoint precisely when or how Gov. McMaster or the First Lady contracted the virus.