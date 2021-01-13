Gov. Henry McMaster to deliver his State of the State address Wednesday night

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks at a news conference introducing state Rep. Bobby Cox as his pick to lead the state’s veterans’ affairs agency, on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at a news conference in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster is set to deliver his third State of the State address in Columbia on Wednesday.

While some lawmakers have called on McMaster to deliver the speech virtually amid the pandemic, he plans to deliver the address in person at the Statehouse.

South Carolina Senate Minority Leader Brad Hutto and Deputy Minority Leader Ronnie Sabb sent a letter to Governor McMaster this week saying they believe holding a large gathering will set a bad example for South Carolinians and increases the risk of those attending to contract and/or spread the virus.

“Please, set an example for all South Carolinians by cancelling this superspreader event and continuing virtually,” the lawmakers said in their letter.

“Nearly 6,000 South Carolinians are dead due t the coronavirus, and nearly 350,000 have been infected. This virus is actively ravaging our state with no signs of stopping,” the letter stated. “With these alarming statistics in mind we are urging you to male the executive decision to hold the annual State of the State address virtually.”

Whether Gov. McMaster will deliver his address virtually or in person at the Statehouse, he will share his priorities for the year ahead, South Carolina economy, and is expected to touch on the COVID-19 pandemic.

