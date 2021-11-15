Gov hopeful Cunningham would suspend South Carolina gas tax

FILE – Former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham talks during an interview with The Associated Press about his campaign for South Carolina governor on Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Mount Pleasant, S.C. As pandemic-related supply shortages drive gas prices across the country to record highs, aThe Democrat seeking to become South Carolina’s next governor suggests a suspension of the state’s gas tax as a way to alleviate cost burdens at the pump. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A Democrat seeking to become South Carolina’s next governor has a plan to suspend the state’s gas tax, easing the cost of pumping up as pandemic-related supply shortages drive gas prices nationally to record highs.

Joe Cunningham previewed his proposal in an interview with The Associated Press. He would utilize a combination of federal relief aid and state budget surplus to keep tax-funded infrastructure projects on track.

The plan would require approval from a Republican-controlled Legislature that’s technically out of session until January.

Cunningham said his suspension could save South Carolina drivers about $5 for each fill up of a 20-gallon tank.