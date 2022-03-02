COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Democratic gubernatorial candidate Mia McLeod has rolled out an agenda she says she hopes will advance opportunities for the state’s Black population.

This week, the state senator from Columbia released what she called her “Advancement Agenda for Black South Carolina.”

McLeod says she hopes to further partnerships with historically Black colleges and institutions to increase access to affordable homeownership, quality healthcare and financial stability.

McLeod’s plan does not otherwise spell out details on how she would propose to achieve those goals.

She will face other Democrats in June’s primary, including former Rep. Joe Cunningham.

Republican Gov. Henry McMaster has yet to draw a primary opponent raising significant money.