Gov. McMaster: South Carolinians 16 and older eligible to receive coronavirus vaccine beginning March 31

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – All adults 16 and older in South Carolina will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning March 31st, according to Governor Henry McMaster.

Individuals can begin scheduling their appointments as of next Wednesday.

“Our priority with the vaccine has been to save the lives of those at the greatest risk of dying. By staying the course and resisting distractions, we’ve expanded South Carolinians’ access and eligibility for vaccinations faster than originally anticipated,” said Gov. McMaster. “Thanks to the tremendous efforts of our state’s health care professionals, we are now able to make the vaccine available to anyone who wants it, and to do so ahead of schedule.”

The state moved into Phase 1 of its vaccination plan on March 8th, which allowed those 55 and older, everyone with increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease, and all frontline workers with increased occupational risk to receive the vaccine.

Since then, DHEC and other vaccine providers have administered an average of 23,323 doses per day, totaling 419,816 administered doses.

“We started by making vaccine available to those who were most vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19; the elderly, those with high risk of exposure at work, and those with medical conditions that worsen the effects of COVID-19,” said DHEC director, Dr. Edward Simmer. “Today, about a year after the COVID-19 crisis began, we are now able to offer three very safe and effective vaccines to all South Carolina residents over the age of 16 – another step on our path to take control of COVID-19 instead of it controlling us and getting back to normal.”

Pfizer is the only vaccine available to those aged 16-18 right now. All three vaccines – Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen – are available to those aged 18 and older.

DHEC and other vaccine providers have administered a total of 1,818,939 doses of vaccine to South Carolina residents, with 1,163,103 South Carolinians having received at least one dose and 617,787 South Carolinians having completed vaccination.

Leaders say approximately 15% of South Carolina’s population has been fully vaccinated as of March 26th.