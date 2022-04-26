COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster has joined a call to impose stricter penalties for illegal and stolen guns.

Gov. McMaster on Tuesday said he stands with Sen. Dick Harpootlian and members of the South Carolina Senate who are proposing no bond and mandatory minimum sentences in circuit court for possessing illegal guns.

“Law enforcement needs help keeping illegal, stolen guns out of the hands of juveniles and criminals,” he said in a tweet.

Sen. Harpootlian spoke to colleagues on the Senate floor just days after three men opened fire inside Columbiana Mall, injuring more than a dozen people.

Nine people were hurt in a shooting at a Hampton County nightclub just days later. Just over a week later, two groups fired multiple shots at one another near a community baseball field in North Charleston where several children were playing a game.

“It comes back to people possessing and using guns who do not have a legal right to do so,” Sen. Harpootlian said on the Senate floor. “The easy accessibility to guns by young people, mostly, and their ability to carry them or feel like they can carry them anywhere is killing us and them.”

Harpootlian said he wants to amend the existing South Carolina law to make unlawful carrying a felony offense and increase the penalty to up to five years in prison with a mandatory minimum of one year. The current penalty is a fine of no more than $1,000 and no more than one year in prison.

“Send me these reforms and I will sign them into law,” said Gov. McMaster.