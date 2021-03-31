Gov. McMaster announces $6 million for community computer labs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — Governor Henry McMaster on Tuesday announced $6 million from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) funds will be used to create eight community computer labs statewide.

The Apple computer labs will be located in Columbia, Benedict College, and at six of the University of South Carolina’s Palmetto College and regional campuses.

“The pandemic has made it abundantly clear that internet access is not a luxury but a necessity for millions of South Carolinians,” said McMaster. “The strategic placement of these labs will bolster South Carolina’s premier workforce training efforts by giving our communities and people access to resources they need to expand participation in our state’s growing economy.”

GEER funds are grants funded through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and allocated directly to each governor.

South Carolina was given $48 million in GEER funds.