Gov. McMaster announces launch of AccelerateSC website

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster announced the launch of the AccelerateSC website on Tuesday, which is designed to provide citizens with information about the state’s revitalization efforts.

The one-stop-shop website will quickly direct people to trending information like how to file for unemployment and unemployment opportunities, and the Citizen Information section allows users to link to information sources for other in-demand topics, such as guidance for masks and face coverings, telehealth providers and how to manage stress.

“AccelerateSC is an all-encompassing, statewide effort to revitalize South Carolina’s economy while keeping our people safe,” said Gov. McMaster. “This website is a critical component of that effort because it provides South Carolinians with real-time information about the state’s response to the coronavirus and how they can best help themselves and their loved ones through this challenging time.”

Businesses and organizations looking to find personal protective equipment and other supplies to meet workforce needs to ensure revitalization will find a link to a collaborative effort to connect business with suppliers.

Business owners who need clarification on their designation status can link straight to the inquiry form.

“Access to accurate information is vital for all South Carolinians, especially as the state works to revitalize the economy and help citizens feel comfortable moving forward,” said Marcia Adams, Executive Director of the S.C. Department of Administration. “Through this website, people can get connected to the information they need as they do their part to AccelerateSC.”

Accelerate.sc.gov will be enhanced to help citizens connect to important information during the pandemic and recovery process.

In the next phases, the functionality of the website will be updated with soon to be released features including social media engagement, online inquiry forms and access to a call center.