Gov. McMaster announces new plan for GREER fund allocations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s governor wants to spend his share of COVID-19 federal relief money on early childhood education, job training and tutors for foster children.

Gov. Henry McMaster originally wanted to spend most of the money on grants of up to $6,500 to help parents send children to private or religious schools.

But the state Supreme Court ruled in October that was unconstitutional because it gave public money to private schools.

McMaster’s new plan spends $8 million for technical school training in jobs like certified nurse assistants.

It also spends $7 million on pre-kindergarten and $4 million for tutors for children in group homes or living with foster families.