Gov. McMaster announces SAFE grants for private school tuition

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster on Monday announced the creation of the Safe Access to Flexible Education (SAFE) Grants.

According to Gov. McMaster’s office, these one-time, needs-based grants of up to $6,500 will help or subsidize the 2020-21 tuition for eligible students at participating private, parochial or independent schools in the state.

The money, which was allocated to each governor, coming from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed by the Congress and signed into law by President Trump.

Approximately 5,000 grants will be funded.

South Carolina’s share of GEER funds was $48 million – $32 million of which will fund the SAFE Grants.

“Private schools in our state provide an essential education to over 50,000 children,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “They provide parents the ability to choose the type of education environment and instruction they feel best suits their child’s unique needs. And a large number of these students come from working or low-income families – who – in the best economy – are barely able to scrimp and scrape together just enough money to pay their child’s tuition.”

To be eligible for SAFE Grants, a student must be from a household with an adjusted gross income of 300% or less of the federal poverty level.

“During this pandemic, with so much uncertainty and anxiety facing families, a child’s displacement from the school they love and thrive at could have devastating consequences to their learning and emotional progress,” said Gov. McMaster.