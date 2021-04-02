Gov. McMaster appeals Fetal Heartbeat Bill Injunction

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, center, gives his State of the State address, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A group of South Carolina lawmakers on Friday filed an appeal to a recently granted preliminary injunction, which blocks enforcement of the state’s near-total abortion ban proposed by the Fetal Heartbeat Bill.

Governor Henry McMaster, in his official capacity as governor, is named as an Intervenor-Defendant, along with Speaker of the House Jay Lucas.

Other notable defendants in the case include Alan Wilson, the South Carolina Attorney General, and multiple Solicitors.

The move comes shortly after the preliminary injunction was granted, which prevents the abortion ban from being enforced while the case is litigated.