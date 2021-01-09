Gov. McMaster asking SC lawmakers to put money in state reserve fund, expand 4K programs, & create small biz grants

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — Governor Henry McMaster unveiled his Executive Budget for Fiscal Year 2021-22 Friday afternoon at the State House.

Some of his budget priorities include putting money in the state’s ‘rainy-day fund’, expanding full-day 4-year-old kindergarten programs for families living in poverty, and creating a small business grants program.

Last year, state lawmakers did not pass a budget plan due to uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. They opted to keep state government funded at 2019 levels.

Governor McMaster said because of this the state is in a good position financially, “We’ve been able to avoid cutting services, raises taxes or borrowing money. Which they are doing in other states all over the country.”

Because of this Governor McMaster said he is comfortable with signing off on a budget plan in 2021. He would like to see $500 million go into the state’s reserve fund. He calls it a ‘rainy-day’ fund.

“”The pandemic is still here. We don’t know what’s going to happen. We’ve been taking the right steps but we must be careful as we have been in the past,” he said.

He had originally proposed the idea of expanding 4K programs last year. He is hoping to get that accomplished in 2021. He said it would cost about $48 million.

“This expansion will allow parents to choose the public, private or for profit childcare provider that best suits the child’s education needs,” he said.

McMaster is also asking the General Assembly to ‘unfreeze’ teacher step increases. These are yearly pay bumps teachers get for another year of teaching under their belt.

He said a raise for teachers is unlikely in 2021 due to the pandemic but would like to revisit the $3,000 across the board increase he proposed for teachers last year at a later date.

According to his Executive Budget, the Governor has suggested using about $14 million in surplus state lottery funds to create Education Savings Accounts — some call this a ‘school voucher’ program.

The Palmetto State Teachers Association said in a statement, “Our association strongly opposes the Governor’s proposal to direct $13.9 million in surplus lottery funds toward the creation of Education Savings Account programs that would cover tuition to private schools. Whether the funding is provided directly or indirectly, state revenues should not flow to schools that are not subject to the same accountability requirements as all other public schools.”

Governor McMaster has also suggested using $123 million in one-time money for a small business relief grant program. This would be similar to a program created in 2020 using CARES Act funds. That program received a lot of interest from businesses across the state.

The Governor is also prioritizing things like expanding broadband access, allocating additional funds to law enforcement and improving state prisons.

You can read more of his budget plan by clicking or tapping here.