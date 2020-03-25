Gov. McMaster asks all out of state visitors to self-quarantine for two weeks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster is asking out-of-state visitors to self-quarantine before visiting the state.

South Carolina has been working hard to stop the spread of the coronavirus short of issuing a statewide stay at home order, unlike the City of Charleston, who passed its order Tuesday night.

In a tweet Wednesday afternoon, Gov. McMaster said all out of state visitors who are planning to stay in South Carolina for two nights or longer should self-quarantine for two weeks immediately upon arrival.