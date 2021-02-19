Gov. McMaster calls for a comprehensive review of SC’s public and private power grid for its ability to withstand severe winter weather

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster has called on the Office of Regulatory Staff to provide a comprehensive review of the state’s public and private power grid to evaluate its ability to withstand rare winter weather conditions.

It comes after several states experienced extensive power failures as extreme winter conditions gripped much of the country this week, leaving many to endure dangerous cold temperatures without electricity.

In a letter to the agency’s executive director, Nanette Edwards, Gov. McMaster said South Carolina is prepared and ready to respond to hurricanes and other forms of severe weather that impact the state, but said ice storms and severe winter weather can significantly impact areas that are not used to such conditions.

That is why he is calling on the Office of Regulatory Staff to undertake a comprehensive review of the state’s public and private power grid to evaluate its ability to withstand potential ice storms and other dangerous winter weather conditions.

He also asked the agency to prepare a summary of their findings and any recommendations.