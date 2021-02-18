Gov. McMaster calls for need-based student funding in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster and the South Carolina Commission on Higher Educations held a news conference on Wednesday calling on the General Assembly to give additional need-based grants for postsecondary education students.

Gov. McMaster and advocates say it would help South Carolinians who want to continue their education past high school and create a better workforce.

“A $60 million investment so that every South Carolinian who qualifies for needs-based financial aid as measured by the federal Pell grants can get the financial assistance they need to attend any in-state public college or university, that is the four-year schools,” Gov. McMaster said during Wednesday’s press conference.

The commission says the coronavirus pandemic is taking a financial and psychological toll on students and their families.

Fall enrollment is reportedly down 13% at higher education institutions across the state.