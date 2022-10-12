COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)-South Carolina has cemented itself as a top golf destination in recent years and state leaders gathered in Columbia on Wednesday to recognize the industry’s “robust” impact on the Palmetto State’s economy.

According to the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism (SCPRT), golf had a $3.3 billion impact on the state’s economy in 2021, contributing to 38,000 jobs and $18.3 million in Admissions Tax collections.

“South Carolinians love golf, and golfers love South Carolina,” Gov. Henry McMaster said during the news conference. “In South Carolina, golf is more than a game played on some of the most beautiful courses you’ll find anywhere in the world – it’s an economic engine fueled by passionate, hardworking people who love and honor the golf tradition, and who make an incredible impact on our economy and quality of life.”

The recognition comes just days before the CJ Cup kicks off at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, the latest PGA tour event to be held in the state.

In 2021, multiple tournaments were held in the state including the annual RBC Heritage on Hilton Head Island, the PGA Championship in Kiawah, the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, and the BMW Charity Pro-Am in Greenville.

“South Carolina has always been known for our beaches and golf—and that’s true now more than ever with both national and international audiences,” SCPRT Director Duane Parrish said. “Thanks to the leadership of state and industry leaders, we were able to capitalize on significant opportunities that had a direct impact on the state’s economy – and we’ve continued to ride that wave in 2022, securing the upcoming CJ CUP in South Carolina.”

State tourism officials said the tournaments helped draw increased attention to South Carolina courses which saw a 13.6% increase in foot traffic that year.

“Not only do the spectators have a direct impact on the region where these tournaments take place – from spending in hotels and restaurants, to shopping and entertainment – we also have the opportunity to inspire future travel,” Parrish said. “When a golf fan in Ohio – or even the U.K. – sees our incredible courses as the backdrop of these televised tournaments, and finds out you can essentially play here year-round, that puts South Carolina on their radar for future golf vacations.”

And the sport’s economic impact extends far beyond the fairway. Golf generates more income than any other single entertainment or recreation activity in the state with visitors on a golf trip spending an additional $1.1 billion off-course, according to SCPRT.

South Carolina is home to more than 350 golf courses, three of which are listed on Golf Digest magazine’s list of “America’s 100 Greatest Golf Courses.”