Gov. McMaster calls on Dominion Energy to withdraw rate increase request

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster is urging Dominion Energy to withdraw their request for a 7.7% rate hike in South Carolina.

In a letter to the company’s top state executive, Rodney Blevins, Governor McMaster pointed out that the rate increase request was ill-timed while customers are struggling “to keep their lights on” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A sizable rate increase at this difficult time would impose an unexpected and untenable burden on many South Carolinians,” said Gov. McMaster. “I simply cannot support Dominion’s application to increase its rates as South Carolinians continue to confront myriad challenges related to COVID-19.”

The utility provider filed an application in August with the Public Service Commission to increase power rates by 7.7% on approximately 753,000 South Carolina customers. Dominion is also seeking a 10.25% allowed rate of profit.

“In the event that Dominion plans to proceed with seeking the PSC’s approval of its requested rate increase, please know that I will ask the PSC to reject Dominion’s application in its current form,” he said.

Both Dominion Energy and the state held public meetings earlier this month to discuss the possible rate increase.

The case is scheduled to be considered by the Public Service Commission in January of next year.