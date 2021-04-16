Gov. McMaster calls on South Carolinians to help in massive tree-planting project for Earth Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster is calling on all South Carolinians to get involved this Earth Day in a massive tree planting effort.

The South Carolina Floodwater Commission, at Gov. McMaster’s request, is launching what they call an ambitious effort – assisted by students from every school in the state, community groups, volunteers, and municipalities, to plant tree seeds in celebration of Earth Day.

Gov. McMaster is challenging all citizens to help plant three million seeds across South Carolina on Thursday, April 22nd.

“When we do this, we in South Carolina will have the largest single-day tree planting in United States history,” said Gov. McMaster in a video message.

Gov. McMaster said South Carolinians can visit powerplantsc.com to register and plan their participation.