Gov. McMaster: College and high school football will not happen this fall if COVID-19 case continue to spike

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster says college and high school football, concerts and other large events will not be allowed to happen this fall if COVID-19 cases continue to spike.

During a press conference on Wednesday, he urged citizens to take the virus seriously and practice proper social distancing, encouraged people to wear a mask and warned citizens that these large events would not occur along with the opening of nightclubs and movie theaters if cases continue to rise.

State epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said South Carolina saw its largest death total since the beginning of the pandemic – 24 deaths – and reported 1,497 new cases on Wednesday.

In Charleston County, 266 cases were reported along with five deaths. 71 cases were reported in Dorchester County and 87 in Berkeley County.

Gov. McMaster said that holding events that violate current restrictions is a crime and reminded everyone that there is no statute of limitations on criminal cases.

He says that if someone can link contracting COVID-19 to said event, the event host will be held responsible.

The governor was also asked bout the closing of beaches. He said that local governments have it in their authorities to do so and that they should consider such actions.

“Take the steps you think are necessary,” he said. “Be careful, don’t go overboard.”

Gov. McMaster would not issue a statewide mask mandate, leaving the decision up to local municipalities.