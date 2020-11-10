Gov. McMaster continues to push for face-to-face learning in SC schools

FLORENCE, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster continues to push in-person learning amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In September, Gov. McMaster voiced his frustration that not all school districts were giving students the option to learn face-to-face five days a week.

He said parents were unhappy with the learning options. “My office, among others, have been flooded with calls from parents and concerned citizens, as well as emails, letters, and there’s a sense of frustration all across the state about this,” he said during a press conference on September 11th.

The Governor said when schools opened this year, only 19 of the state’s 85 districts offered the option, and that the state stands ready to help schools in need of protective equipment.

He echoed that frustration during a ceremonial bill signing of a law aimed at standardizing business license taxes on Monday as he answered questions about his face-to-face learning push.

“If the parents want to come to class, then have the teachers there to let them come to class,” he said. “If the parents want to keep their children at home, and do some sort of virtual thing, they ought to accommodate that as well.”

The governor does not have the power to order schools to offer the option.