Gov. McMaster convenes expert committee for Coronavirus preparation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Public Health Emergency Plan Committee held a meeting on Friday to discuss preparations for “any potential impact that the 2019 Novel Coronavirus may have on S.C.’s population.”

Although the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed this week that no cases have been identified in the state, “our public health agencies are working tirelessly to ensure that we are prepared for the worst, while we hope for the best”, according to Gov. Henry McMaster.

The Committee is comprised of experts from the public and private sector: “representatives of all state agencies relevant to public health emergency preparedness, and, in addition, a licensed physician from the private sector specializing in infectious diseases, a hospital infection control practitioner, a medical examiner, a coroner from an urban county or the coroner’s designee, a member of the judiciary” and others, according to the press release.

Details from the meeting have not yet been released, but will likely mirror steps taken by DHEC, such as monitoring Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance and offering resources to inform the public.

The latest updates on the virus can be accessed here.

A fact sheet on the virus, including preventative tips, is available here.