Gov. McMaster declares February Vulnerable Adult Awareness Month

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster has declared February Vulnerable Adult Awareness Month in South Carolina.

A vulnerable adult is defined by the Department of Social Services (DSS) as “a person 18 or older who has a physical or mental condition which prevents the individual from providing for his or her own care or protection.”

DSS is using this month to highlight their Adult Advocacy Division and Adult Protective Services (APS) program.

According to Adult Advocacy Director, Kelly Cordell, “thousands of vulnerable adults in South Carolina suffer from abuse, neglect, and exploitation every year.”

APS workers work to protect vulnerable adults while still respecting “the autonomy of individuals who are capable of making their own decisions.”

DSS provided services for over 11,000 vulnerable adults and investigated around 9,800 reports of abuse, neglect, self-neglect, or exploitation in the 2018-2019 fiscal year.