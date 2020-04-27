Gov. McMaster declares new State of Emergency to continue the state’s response to COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster declared a new a state of emergency on Monday which allows South Carolina to continue its response to COVID-19.

“South Carolina continues to fight this deadly virus with every asset and resource available,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “While we are making progress, we must remain vigilant with expanding prevention and testing efforts. Our state is also facing an economic disruption and emergency the likes of which we’ve never seen, and we are working tirelessly to get our businesses back up and running and our people back to work as soon and as safely as possible.”

The new declaration will be in place for 15 days.

Gov. McMaster’s most recent executive order declaring a state of emergency was issued on April 12 and expired at noon Monday.

This is Gov. McMaster’s fourth executive order declaring a state of emergency amid the coronavirus pandemic.

All existing executive orders issued by the governor will remain in effect with the new state of emergency, unless or until they are otherwise rescinded.