Gov. McMaster declares ‘state of emergency’ following Monday’s deadly storms

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster has declared a state of emergency following powerful and deadly storms that moved across the state on Monday.

Gov. McMaster’s office said the new declaration does not impact any executive orders previously issued in response to the coronavirus.

However, it does direct the state’s Emergency Operations Plan be placed further into effect to continue South Carolina’s response to the severe weather event.

Local emergency management officials are still assessing the damage caused by Monday’s storms, which claimed the lives of nine people and impacted several counties.

Once those assessments are completed, Gov. McMaster will request a federal disaster declaration.