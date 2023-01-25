COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster highlighted several of South Carolina’s accomplishments, including the state’s recent economic boom and key improvements to infrastructure since he first became governor in 2017.

During Wednesday’s address, the governor also talked about several areas he plans to improve over the course of 2023.

“My fellow South Carolinians,” McMaster said, “we are here tonight to address challenges and opportunities.”

McMaster delivered his first State of the State Address since being sworn in for a second term.

“My pledge to all is that we will not squander this opportunity,” he said. “We will continue to act boldly, think big and continue building on our successes.”

That success is due in large part to the Palmetto State experiencing its greatest year ever for economic growth in 2022.

“Everyday,” McMaster said, “employees are creating new jobs, entrepreneurs are opening new businesses and companies are deciding to locate in South Carolina.”

The governor says there is no infrastructure more in need of investment than our state’s roads, bridges, highways and interstates.

After widening I-26 between Charleston and Columbia, Governor McMaster wants to continue building on that momentum.

“This year,” he said, “my executive budget provides an additional $850 to continue speeding up the completion of projects which will relieve traffic congestion on interstates and highways, repair or repave local roads and fix over 400 bridges across our state.”

The governor also addressed teacher pay, saying his aim is for the state to continue the progress of increasing teachers’ salaries.

“My executive budget proposes increasing teachers’ salaries by $2500 at every step in the state salary schedule,” McMaster said, “making the new minimum teacher starting salary $42,500.”

Governor McMaster says his goal by 2026 is for teachers to have a minimum starting salary of at least $50,000.

State Senator Ronnie Sabb delivered the Democratic response to the State of the State Address.