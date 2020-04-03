Gov. McMaster directs DHEC to release confirmed COVID-19 numbers by zip code

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster is directing the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to publicly disclose confirmed COVID-19 cases by local zip code.

He says DHEC will also provide the estimated number of residents who are likely infected and untested within that same zip code.

“Providing this non-identifying information violates no state or federal privacy laws and is in the public’s interest,” McMaster said in a tweet Friday morning. “It is my hope this disclosure will reinforce to South Carolinians the seriousness and dire necessity of staying home to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

DHEC had stopped providing the numbers by zip code because they felt citizens were mis-using the information.

They agreed on Thursday to create a statewide database of addresses of known positive COVID-19 cases to first responders who have argued the information could help protect them.