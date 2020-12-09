Gov. McMaster discusses return to schools, COVID-19 vaccination distribution as cases rise

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster and state health officials provided an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic during a press conference in Columbia on Wednesday.

McMaster expressed his frustration over schools not offering in-person learning five days a week, saying parents should not have to choose between staying at home with their child or going to their job.

He noted that he does not have the authority to open the schools. “I do not have the authority, or I would have done it a long time ago.”

It comes as the state has seen its worst week for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

McMaster called on South Carolinians to double down on their efforts of wearing masks, social distancing, and practicing basic hygiene – especially as more people head indoors during the colder weather.

“Now is the time to redouble our efforts. When the cold weather comes, people go inside and that’s the best opportunity for the virus to spread,” he said,

He also discussed the state’s vaccination distribution plan. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said they confident that enough vaccines will be available for the general public within the next year.

“Like other states, South Carolina’s vaccination planning has greatly evolved, and will continue to, over time, as the federal government provides new vaccine information,” DHEC said Wednesday.

Right now, South Carolina is planning for mass vaccination efforts to ensure vaccines are easily made available to the public.

Health officials say that while the vaccine is an incredible step forward in the fight against COVID-19, it’s not an immediate return to normalcy.

The public is asked to continue wearing face masks in public spaces, practice social distancing, and good basic hygiene.

“If we are able to implement 95% use of masks within the next week, by April we could avert 1,000 deaths. Within 4-6 weeks of this level of mask usage, we would see a significant change in our trajectory,” said state epidemiologist, Dr. Linda Bell.