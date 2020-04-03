Gov. McMaster expands list of non-essential businesses that must close, stops short-term rentals

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster issued two new executive orders on Friday that expands which businesses in the state must close and prohibits short term rentals.

The expanded list of non-essential businesses that are ordered to close as of Monday at 5:00 p.m. includes furniture stores, jewelry stores, department stores, clothing stores, shoe stores, clothing and shoe accessory stores, florists, sporting good stores, book, craft and music stores, luggage and leather goods stores, and home furnishing stores.

The order does not include hardware stores, firearm retailers, and home improvement stores.

Gov. McMaster also ordered a hold on all short-term rentals effective immediately short-term rentals for persons traveling to the state from CDC-identified hotspots. “No new rentals of those places including hotels, short-term rentals, motels, vacation homes, condominiums, resorts, bed and breakfasts, and timeshare companies,” he said.

The order, though, specifically excludes people from any place that are military, medical, first responders or commercial transport personnel.

“We’re taking a deliberate, steady, planned approach,” Gov. McMaster said. “We believe this is the best way based on the science, based on the facts, based on the advice on the professionals and we’ll go as far as we need to keep the people of this state safe.”

Still, Gov. McMaster did not feel it was necessary to order a statewide stay at home order.

He said the measures the state has taken are both voluntary and mandatory for people staying at home.

“Our state is not like everyone else’s state,” he said. “Georgia for example has Atlanta – there are more people in Atlanta than there are in South Carolina. The city of New Orleans has become a hotspot in a short amount of time. South Carolina is certainly not New York – every state is different. They have different economies, different resources and different medical facilities. We are taking a deliberate approach to be as aggressive as we can at the right time.”

To those who do not comply with the three or more ban, McMaster said law enforcement has the authority during the state of emergency declaration to disperse crowds and comes with criminal penalties.