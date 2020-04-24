Gov. McMaster expected to extend ‘State of Emergency’ order on Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster is expected to extend South Carolina’s current State of Emergency declaration on Monday, according to his office.

This would be the third State of Emergency order by Gov. McMaster during the coronavirus pandemic.

The current order is set to expire on April 27th. The new order, which is an extension of the current declaration issued on April 12th and later amended, will last for another 15 days.

There is no word if any items will be rescinded in that declaration.

Earlier this week, Gov. McMaster loosened restrictions on some retail businesses, public beach access and boat landings. He also said K-12 schools will remain closed for the duration of the school year, however, e-learning will continue through the end of the academic year.