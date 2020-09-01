Gov. McMaster expected to issue new guidance on visitation to nursing homes, assisted living facilities

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster will reveal new nursing home guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday afternoon.

The governor is expected to outline the state’s guidance on when and how nursing homes can reopen to visitors while keeping residents and staff safe from the virus.

Last month, Gov. McMaster called on the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to roll out new guidance allowing visitation at nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

DHEC was directed to restrict visitation to the facilities back in early March at the height of the pandemic.

Gov. McMaster said restricting visitation to nursing homes and assisted living facilities back in March was a heartbreaking necessity and called it the most effective way to contain the spread of COVID-19 in an effort to save the lives of elderly and at-risk residents.

Gov. McMaster later called on DHEC to develop guidelines to allow for or facilitate limited visitation in these facilities on June 26th, and then followed days later asking for the agency to delay the release of those guidelines as COVID-19 cases began to surge in South Carolina.

Then, on August 21st, Gov. McMaster sent a letter to DHEC Chairman Mark Elam calling for the agency to “promptly issue up-to-date visitation guidelines providing all direction and information deemed necessary to resume – or require resumption if necessary – in-person visitation with residents in nursing homes and assisted living facilities.”

That new guidance will be issued Tuesday afternoon at 2:00 p.m.