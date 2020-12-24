Gov. McMaster extends state of emergency executive order amid surge in cases in the state

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster has extended the executive order that was set to expire at midnight Thursday.

McMaster signed a new executive order that will be continue the state of emergency for the next 15 days. The first executive order was signed back in March and was just set to expire.

The executive order continues restrictions on visitations at detention centers and nursing homes within the state.

McMaster also continued the “Last Call” order that prohibits the sale of alcohol in restaurants and bars after 11 p.m.

A spokesperson for McMaster says he is “feeling well” after being diagnosed with COVID-19 this week.

To read the full executive order, click here.

