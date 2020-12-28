Gov. McMaster, first lady “feeling great” after COVID-19 diagnosis

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, right, gives a thumbs up to the crowd during his watch party with his wife, Peggy McMaster, and daughter, Mary Rogers McMaster, left, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Columbia, S.C. Voters in thirty six states casted ballots in gubernatorial races on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster continue to recover from COVID-19.

Both have been in isolation for much of the holiday after contracting the virus earlier this month.

Peggy McMaster was first diagnosed with COVID-19 on December 18th following a “precautionary routine test,” and entered isolation immediately after. According to a spokesman for the Governor’s office, Brian Symmes, the first lady was asymptomatic.

Gov. McMaster tested positive for the virus only days later and experienced mild symptoms with a cough and slight fatigue.

Symmes noted that Peggy McMaster’s isolation period came to an end on Sunday and the Governor will finish his isolation period on December 31st.

He said both “are feeling great.”