Gov McMAster issues Executive Order to combat spread of COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – On Thursday, Governor McMaster issued Executive Order 2020-11, which is designed to enhance South Carolina’s response to COVID-19.

The order gives all state agency heads the discretion to “determine which agency employees should be considered essential, and to allow all non-essential employees to work from home.”

This includes the presidents of all public universities, colleges, and technical colleges.

The order also waives Department of Employment and Workforce regulations to allow unemployment claims to be expedited by at least one week. Additionally, unemployment insurance payments for employers are suspended until June 1.

To enable state agencies to “rapidly acquire resources to combat the COIVD-19 virus,” procurement regulations have been temporarily suspended as well.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) will temporarily suspend enforcement of certificate of need regulations “necessary to expedite treatment for the virus.”