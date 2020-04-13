Gov. McMaster issues new executive order extending ‘state of emergency’ declaration

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster issued a new executive order on Sunday that extends his ‘state of emergency’ declaration.

South Carolina currently has more than 3,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 80 people in the state have died from the virus.

Gov. McMaster’s initial order was set to expire on April 12th. The new order, which was issued Sunday night, will keep previous provisions in place for at least 15 more days, including protections of first responders, virtual schooling through April, and granting emergency powers to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.

You can read Gov. McMaster’s executive order and review those provisions by clicking or tapping here.