COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster on Thursday signed an executive order aimed at prioritizing efforts to recruit electric vehicle-related businesses to South Carolina.

Executive Order 2022-31 would help train the state’s workforce to be prepared for jobs related to the industry and establishes a “one-stop-shop” at the South Carolina Department of Commerce (Commerce) for businesses interested in investing in the state.

It also creates an Interagency Working Group tasked with working collaboratively with stakeholders and local governments to develop a comprehensive plan regarding the strategic deployment of electric vehicle-related resources and infrastructure across the state.

According to Gov. McMaster’s office, the Working Group – which is made up of seven different agencies – will be focused on developing a plan to strategically place electric vehicle charging infrastructure on interstates and roadways across the state.

“The only way South Carolina has been able to maintain its status as an automotive industry leader for nearly three decades is by strategically adapting as the industry innovates,” said Gov. McMaster. “As the industry continues to move towards electric vehicles, South Carolina will move along with it – working to ensure that our state will continue to be seen as the ideal place for manufacturers and suppliers to do business. Along with these investments comes good-paying jobs that our people will be ready to take on.”

An ”Electric Vehicle Coordinator” will be designated by the South Carolina Department of Commerce to become the state’s “one-stop-shop” for all things related to the electric vehicle industry.

Gov. McMaster’s office said South Carolina is currently home to over 500 automotive companies and 72,000 autoworkers. “The industry has a $27 billion economic impact in the state,” his office said.

The Working Group is made up of the following agencies: