Gov McMaster: licensing boards must issue temporary professional licenses to active duty military spouses

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks at a news conference introducing state Rep. Bobby Cox as his pick to lead the state’s veterans’ affairs agency, on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at a news conference in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – On Tuesday, Governor Henry McMaster signed bill S455, which requires “state licensing boards to issue temporary professional licenses to spouses of active duty military assigned to a SC base.”

The original version of the bill was passed in 2014, but the new legislation builds on that bill by expediting the licensing process. Bill Bethea, Chairman of the SC Military Base Task Force, said “when you follow an active duty spouse to a new duty station every few years, it is essential that you’re able to transition in your career to the new state without roadblocks and hurdles that stall your licensing.”

Lawmakers are also working on a similar bill that would expedite teacher certifications for active duty spouses, and the state is “close to joining the Interstate Physical Therapy Compact.”

SC Labor Licensing and Regulation Director, Emily Farr, said that the “law shows the commitment we all have to our military members, and it underscores the significance of the impact they have on our state.”

S.C. is the most military-friendly state in the country because we’re always looking for ways to enhance our support of members of the military and their families. If we can cut through red tape to help our military families achieve financial security, we will do it every time. pic.twitter.com/4JRBnjDIo2 — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) May 26, 2020

Governor McMaster said that SC is “the most military-friendly state in the country” because we are constantly working towards enhancing the lives of military families. He continued, saying “if we can cut through red tape to help our military families achieve financial security, we will do it every time.”