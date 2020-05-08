Gov. McMaster lifts some restrictions, more expected next week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster announced he is immediately lifting all remaining restrictions on boating and will allow some dine-in services at restaurants on Monday.

During a press conference on Friday, Gov. McMaster said all laws and regulations regarding the safe operation of boats in South Carolina will return to normal effective immediately.

“This includes the beaching of boats on the islands, on sandbars, riverbanks, and on rafting,” he said.

The governor said his orders under the state of emergency that enables law enforcement officers to arrest or charge anyone who is posing a threat to public health or safety remains in effect and said groups should continue to not gather in three or more.

He is also lifting orders the prohibits dining inside restaurants on Monday, May 11th.

Governor McMaster has established guidelines for restaurants to follow if and when they choose to open for dine-in services. Those guidelines include:

• Only allow 50% of posted occupancy inside, as determined by fire marshals

• Tables should be spaced 6-8 feet apart

• Additional cleaning and sanitizing guidelines for equipment, tables, chairs, etc.

• Additional guidance for health checks for all employees

• Social distancing guidance for employees and customers, including recommended

The announcement also comes after the governor was joined by the state’s public health officials to announce a new statewide testing plan, which will dramatically increase the number of South Carolinians tested.

Governor McMaster said he plans to make a decision about close contact businesses like salons, barbershops and gyms on Monday.

“As we gradually and methodically lift restrictions aimed at combating the coronavirus, it is incumbent upon South Carolinians to follow to the guidance and recommendations provided by our public health experts to keep themselves and their loved ones safe,” said Gov. McMaster. “This virus still presents a serious threat to South Carolinians, but I have faith in the people of our state and their ability to act responsibly and in the best interest of the communities they live in.”

The governor’s announcement follows two weeks of meetings of AccelerateSC – a group created by the governor to develop a coordinated economic revitalization plan which includes healthcare professionals, representatives from large and small businesses, local government officials, and education professionals.