WATCH LIVE: Gov. McMaster, Molly Spearman to announce new education initiative

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster and State Education Superintendent Molly Spearman are expected to announce a new education initiative on Wednesday.

Both will be joined by leaders with South Carolina Educational Television, or SCETV, to discuss the project which is geared towards delivering educational instruction to South Carolina’s students in rural areas.

While details about the initiative are unknown, SCETV has been piloting a datacasting program that will allow homes in rural areas to receive instructional materials from teachers.

Datacasting is a technology that has existed for a decade to assist with emergency management and requires an antenna to be set up in a home to receive one-way transmission of instructional content.

SCETV says the technology is available now and will be in some pilot schools this fall.

Antennas would be distributed to parents along with training on how to set it up.

The announcement will take place Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. – You can watch in this story at that time or by clicking here.