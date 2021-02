COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster and State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman will discuss vaccinations for teachers on Thursday.

A news conference is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. at the Statehouse in Columbia.

Together, Gov. McMaster and Superintendent Spearman will discuss the state’s coordination of vaccination distribution plans for educators, once they become eligible.

News 2 will stream that news conference live on our website here or in the player on this web story.