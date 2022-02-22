Gov. McMaster names attorney to lead juvenile justice agency

Eden Hendrick speaks after Gov. Henry McMaster nominates her to be the next director at the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022 in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is appointing an attorney who has temporarily steered the state’s struggling Department of Juvenile Justice to be the agency’s next permanent leader.

McMaster announced Tuesday that he’s naming Eden Hendrick as the agency’s executive director.

“In her short time with the agency, Ms. Hendrick has demonstrated that she is precisely the right person to lead DJJ at this time,” said Gov. McMaster. “Her unique experience has allowed her to quickly identify challenges the agency faces and – most importantly – immediately begin making necessary changes to overcome each one. Under her leadership, DJJ will continue to improve.”

Hendrick has helmed the department in an acting role since September when former director Freddie Pough stepped down.

The end of Pough’s tenure was marked by a scathing state audit and dissatisfaction from lawmakers.

Hendrick says she’s worked to turn the agency around by changing up the leadership structure, refining hiring and retention practices and modernizing agency facilities that hold incarcerated youths.