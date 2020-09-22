Gov. McMaster: New I-95 exit would boost business, development in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A new exit is in the works for I-95 in Jasper County.

Elected officials say the $56 million Exit 3 project will help boost the economy by bringing business to the rural area.

“Our rural areas are beautiful, and one little thing here or there – whether it’s an exit or an inland port or one manufacturer coming in – just changes everything,” said Governor Henry McMaster.

He added, “We are ready to receive all these folks that are coming into Jasper County.”

A 150-thousand square foot building is already in place. It is the first of 4-million square feet of buildings that will be rented out to companies that want to move to the area.