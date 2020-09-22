Gov. McMaster: New I-95 exit would boost business, development in Jasper County

South Carolina News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A new exit is in the works for I-95 in Jasper County.

Elected officials say the $56 million Exit 3 project will help boost the economy by bringing business to the rural area.

“Our rural areas are beautiful, and one little thing here or there – whether it’s an exit or an inland port or one manufacturer coming in – just changes everything,” said Governor Henry McMaster.

He added, “We are ready to receive all these folks that are coming into Jasper County.”

A 150-thousand square foot building is already in place. It is the first of 4-million square feet of buildings that will be rented out to companies that want to move to the area.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES